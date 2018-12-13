Looking to get out of the house? Here are some fun holiday events

From Christmas Carol Lane to the “Living Nativity,” plenty of holiday fun is planned around the Tri-Cities.
Here’s a look:
▪ Richland’s “Winter Wonderland” continues at John Dam Plaza on Dec. 14-15.
Hours are 5 to 7 p.m. both days.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The event includes holiday lights, J&S Train, hot cocoa, kettle corn and more.
▪ Academy of Children’s Theatre’s musical production of the Christmas tale “Elf” wraps up its run this weekend.
Remaining performances are at 7 p.m. Dec. 14-15 and at 3 p.m. Dec. 15-16 at the theater, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland.
Tickets are $16 for general admission, $13 for students and seniors, and $10 for kids 12 and younger.
They’re available by calling 509-943-6027, at ACT office and online at academyofchildrenstheatre.org.
▪ The Irish trio Affinití is bringing “A Celtic Christmas” to Richland.
The concert, featuring Howard Crosby, is at noon Dec. 15 at Christ the King Parish, 1111 Stevens Drive.
Admission is by donation, with proceeds going to Christ the King School.
The show is an encore performance; the musicians also took the stage at Christ the King on Dec. 7.
Affinití is made up of soprano Emer Barry, violinist Mary McCague and harpist Teresa O’Donnell. Crosby is the nephew of Bing Crosby.
They’ve performed together around the United States, including several popular shows in the Tri-Cities in recent years.
▪ The Tri-Cities Steel Band Association’s annual Christmas concert is at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 15 at Bethel Church, 600 Shockley Road, Richland.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
The group’s youth steel drum and marimba bands will perform.
A bake sale and silent auction also are planned.
Tickets are $7.50 and are available at tcsba.org and the door.
▪ The Little Italy Holiday Luminaria runs from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 15 in the neighborhood around Lucca Lane and Gala Way in Richland.
Attendees are invited to drive or walk through the neighborhood to check out the luminaries, which are lights made from paper sacks and votive candles. Santa Claus and carolers will be on hand.
▪ Mid-Columbia Mastersingers and the Richland Players are joining forces for “The First Nowell.”
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14-15 and 3 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Players theater, 608 The Parkway.
The one-act musical nativity play blends acting and singing, with more than a dozen actors and about 60 choir members bringing the story of Jesus’ birth to the stage. A chamber orchestra and the Mastersingers’ youth choirs also will lend their talents.
▪ The Senske light show is brightening up the night throughout December.
It features an elaborate display with 500,000 holiday lights coordinated to music.
It’s at Senske’s headquarters, 400 N. Quay St., Kennewick. People may drive by, or park and listen to the show.
▪ The annual “Living Nativity” is Dec. 19-23 at Hillspring Church, 1153 Gage Blvd., Richland.
The indoor-outdoor event features local performers portraying the holy family, Roman soldiers, kings and shepherds. Live animals also are part of the show, including camels, sheep, cows, horses and donkeys.
Tickets are $5 for children and $10 for adults. Kids age 4 and younger are admitted for free.
Tickets and performance schedule can be found online at hillspringtc.org/living-nativity.
▪ A presentation on “The Star of Bethlehem” is Dec. 22, 23 and 29 at the Bechtel National Planetarium at Columbia Basin College.
It will examine what the night sky would have looked like around the time of Jesus’ birth, when — according to the Bible — Magi, or wise men, traveled from the east to worship the newborn messiah, inspired by the Star of Bethlehem.
The presentation will use “the planetarium dome to display the historical star events thought to cause the wise men to know Jesus was born and search for and find him,” wrote Murray Thorson, who’s presenting with planetarium director Kristy Henscheid.
Thorson has spent years researching the topic. He and Henscheid have done the presentation for years.
Presentation times are 5 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 22 and at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 23 and 29.
The event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited.
▪ Kennewick’s Concord Heights neighborhood becomes Christmas Carol Lane every December. When the sun sets, the lights go on along with Christmas carol boards. The tradition dates to the 1960s but got a makeover in 2016 when new leaders took over.
Organizer Debie Britton estimates 75 of the subdivision’s 90 homes participate in the program. The neighborhood will gather for hay rides, Christmas caroling and roasted chestnuts at 6 p.m. Saturday.
The neighborhood is west of Garfield Street. Enter at West 24th Street. Peak hours are 6 to 10 p.m. nightly. Britton said the crowds tend to grow as Christmas nears.
Comments