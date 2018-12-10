Icy roads in Tri-Cities meant crashes and school delays

Cars were slipping and sliding around the Tri-Cities on Monday morning on icy roads.
Police agencies reported several crashes, most of them with minor injuries.
However, an ambulance was called to a crash at Sagehill and Fern Roads north of Basin City. A car ended up overturned at the bottom of a dry canal.
“County roads are very slick this morning,” the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reported on social medial about 8 a.m.
Later in the morning Keene Road east of Van Giesen was closed except for one lane because of a one-vehicle crash with minor injuries, according to the West Richland Police Department.
In Kennewick, a crash near 10th Avenue and Union Street slowed traffic. Kennewick police reported three crashes within an hour during the morning commute time.
Many students were told to report to school two hours late.
While Richland School District classes were not delayed, but classes in the Pasco and Kennewick school districts started two hours late.
Enough snow fell Sunday night to lightly cover the ground in the Tri-Cities Monday morning.
Freezing temperatures and some possible freezing rain overnight contributed to the icy roads.
The National Weather Services is predicting a slight chance of rain and snow Tuesday morning.
Its forecast puts the chance of rain after 10 a.m. Tuesday at 70 percent.
Temperatures should be warming starting Tuesday.
However, the early forecast still calls for a chance of rain and snow Saturday night and Sunday.
