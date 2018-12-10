Winter driving safety tips for before you leave

Washington State Patrol Trooper Brooke Bova reminds us what to do when we first see our car covered in snow.
Icy roads in Tri-Cities meant crashes and school delays

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

December 10, 2018 12:44 PM

Kennewick, WA

Cars were slipping and sliding around the Tri-Cities on Monday morning on icy roads.

Police agencies reported several crashes, most of them with minor injuries.

However, an ambulance was called to a crash at Sagehill and Fern Roads north of Basin City. A car ended up overturned at the bottom of a dry canal.

“County roads are very slick this morning,” the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reported on social medial about 8 a.m.

Later in the morning Keene Road east of Van Giesen was closed except for one lane because of a one-vehicle crash with minor injuries, according to the West Richland Police Department.

48207194_2043168452416826_3294631522560114688_n.jpg
Icy roads contributed to a crash near Union Street and 10th Avenue in Kennewick Monday morning.
Courtesy Kennewick Police Department

In Kennewick, a crash near 10th Avenue and Union Street slowed traffic. Kennewick police reported three crashes within an hour during the morning commute time.

Many students were told to report to school two hours late.

While Richland School District classes were not delayed, but classes in the Pasco and Kennewick school districts started two hours late.

Enough snow fell Sunday night to lightly cover the ground in the Tri-Cities Monday morning.

Freezing temperatures and some possible freezing rain overnight contributed to the icy roads.

The National Weather Services is predicting a slight chance of rain and snow Tuesday morning.

Its forecast puts the chance of rain after 10 a.m. Tuesday at 70 percent.

48211439_2197953583581907_997102255771484160_n.jpg
An ambulance was called after a vehicle overturned in a dry canal in north Franklin County Monday morning.
Courtesy Franklin County Sheriff's Office

Temperatures should be warming starting Tuesday.

However, the early forecast still calls for a chance of rain and snow Saturday night and Sunday.

