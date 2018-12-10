Mid-Columbia school delays for Monday morning

Ice-slick roads are causing school delays around the region this morning.

Kennewick schools on a two-hour delay.





Pasco schools on a two-hour delay.

Richland school buses are running on time. No school start delays have been announced.





St. Joseph’s Catholic School on a two-hour delay. No morning preschool and childcare is also delayed.

Benton Franklin Head Start full day classes on a two-hour delay. All morning classes canceled. Home visits before 10:30 a.m. are canceled and will be rescheduled.

Kingspoint Christian School on a two-hour delay.

Children’s Developmental Center morning sessions and appointments canceled. Early release with afternoon and evening activities canceled.

North Franklin School District on a two-hour delay. No morning preschool.

Bethlehem Lutheran School in Kennewick on a two-hour delay. Eagles Nest to open at 8:30 a.m.

Dayton School District on a two-hour delay.

The National Weather Service is predicting patchy fog this morning with a high near 39. There is also a slight chance of rain or snow tonight after 4 a.m. and a low temperature around 29. It is likely to be cloudy Tuesday with rain likely after 10 a.m. and a high expected near 44.

