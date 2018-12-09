Be ready for slick roads Monday morning

Drivers should be on alert for icy roads on their Monday morning commutes.
A 30 percent chance of a wintery mix of precipitation that could include snow, freezing rain and rain was forecast for Sunday night in the Tri-Cities by the National Weather Service.
The chance of snow before 11 p.m. Sunday was slight, according to the weather service.
More likely rain and freezing rain will fall in the early morning hours of Monday, it said.
Skies should clear some Monday, with temperatures warming through the work week.
Highs should be back in the 40s from Tuesday through at least early next weekend in the Tri-Cities, said the weather service.
