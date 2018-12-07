Pasco victim was shot ‘point blank’ in the throat. It may have been over a debt

A Pasco man is accused of killing another man Thursday by shooting him in the throat and then firing three shots at close range at a woman.
Anthony Delinio Hamilton, 29, appeared in Franklin County Superior Court on Friday, and Judge Alex Ekstrom ruled there was enough evidence to continue to hold Hamilton and his alleged accomplice in the shooting.
Hamilton is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder for allegedly shooting Javier J. Flores, 29, and attempted first-degree murder for allegedly shooting Briselda Carrazco, 30, both at a Pasco home.
At least one of the three shots hit Carrazco, according to court documents.
Jerry Dean Porter, 30, of Pasco, also was at the house at 3204 W. Yakima St., when Flores and Carrazco were shot, according to court documents.
He’s also being held on suspicion of first-degree murder.
The events leading up to the shooting started Wednesday or Thursday, according to court documents.
Porter sent Bertoldo Bustos, who lived at the home, a Facebook message asking about Flores, investigators said. Porter said in the message that Flores and someone named “Victor” owed him a combined $1,000, according to court documents.
Porter refused to tell investigators why he was owed they money.
On Thursday afternoon, Porter twice went to Bustos’ house, finding Flores and Carrazco there during his second visit.
About an hour after Porter arrived, Hamilton also came to the house. according to court documents.
Hamilton asked where Victor was. Carrazco said he was at a local motel.
“Hamilton stated that he could not wait any longer and burst into Bustos’ bedroom, and said he was tired of Mexicans,” according to court documents.
Hamilton argued with Flores, who said he just got out of jail and didn’t know where Victor was.
“At this point Hamilton pulled out a handgun from his left side and proceeded to shoot Flores point plank in the throat,” according to court documents.
Porter fled the house, but Hamilton turned as he was leaving and fired three times at Carrazco, according to court documents.
Bustos called dispatch, and dispatchers could hear someone yelling “I’m going to die” and “my leg hurts.”
Flores died before medics got him to the hospital.
Carrazco was taken Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, according to police reports
Police went to Hamilton’s home at 1820 W. Nixon St., surrounding it.
As they waited for a search warrant, they spotted Porter walking near the home. Both Porter and Hamilton gave the same address, according to jail records.
Officers arrested Porter, then Hamilton surrendered.
In a police interview, Porter said he had gone to the home to visit his cousin, Thomas Jennings, according to court documents. He said he didn’t see Flores.
Investigators said Porter and Hamilton spent time together and were charged in a March assault. Hamilton allegedly drew a 9 mm pistol and fired at a woman in Pasco’s Sacajawea Apartments at 407 N. Fourth Ave.
Prosecutors dismissed charges against Porter, but not Hamilton.
Porter also was arrested in 2015 during a nationwide human trafficking sting, where he was accused of being a pimp for three women working out of a Tri-City motel. The charge later was dropped.
Porter had been in jail recently in connection with a drug charge.
The Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office has until Tuesday afternoon to file charges.
The judge set bail at $750,000 for Hamilton and $500,000 for Porter.
