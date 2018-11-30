Joan Galvin and U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, were married Friday morning in the Congressional Prayer Room in the U.S. Capitol following the conclusion of House votes.
Newhouse remarries in Congressional Prayer Room ceremony

By Wendy Culverwell

November 30, 2018 10:03 AM

Mid-Columbia Congressman Dan Newhouse married Joan Galvin in front of family in friends in the Congressional Prayer Room of the U.S. Capitol following the conclusion of Friday’s House votes.

The Rev. Patrick J. Conroy, chaplain of the U.S. House of Representatives, officiated.

“I am overjoyed and truly blessed to be starting this new chapter of my life with Joan,” Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, said in a statement issued by his office.

The groom is a farmer who was re-elected to a third term representing Washington’s Fourth Congressional District when he swept every county earlier this month.

His bride is a government relations advisor for a Washington, D.C., law firm, Kelly Drye and Warren, where she focuses on agriculture, immigration, wildlife and environmental law.

Newhouse and Galvin, who is taking Newhouse’s name, announced their engagement in October.

Newhouse was widowed in May 2017 when his wife of 34 years, Carol, died after being treated for cancer.

