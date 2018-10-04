Newhouse announces engagement; wedding coming soon

U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse recently proposed, and she said yes.
He will be marrying Joan Galvin, who works in Washington, D.C., in the next few months, he told the Herald on Thursday.
“I’ve been blessed,” he said.
He has been a widower since his wife of 34 years, Carol, died in May 2017 after several years of treatment for cancer.
He had a wonderful marriage with her, and now to find someone to marry again is “pretty special,” he said.
No date has been set.
Newhouse, a Republican, said only that he has a lot going on now. He is running for re-election in November.
He said he waited to make a public announcement of his engagement until he had time to tell family and friends, and work out any ethics concerns related to Galvin’s job and his position in Congress.
Galvin works for the law firm Kelly Drye and Warren as a government relations senior adviser. She previously was vice president for government relations at Feld Entertainment, which included Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus, until it closed in 2017.
Newhouse’s late wife and daughter knew Galvin first, meeting her at a circus performance they attended because of their interest in elephants, he said.
Galvin is an adviser to the International Elephant Foundation, according to her law firm’s web site.
Galvin was in Yakima with Newhouse, 63, for a parade recently. She will go with him on other trips to the 4th Congressional District, he said.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.
Comments