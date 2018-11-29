Richland to become a ‘winter wonderland’

Richland will become a “winter wonderland” starting Friday.
HAPO’s Festival of Lights kicks off at 5:30 p.m. at John Dam Plaza, with live music and free hot chocolate and kettle corn while supplies last.
Activities continue at 7 p.m. at nearby Howard Amon Park, where attendees will be able to take in the Lighted Boat Parade on the Columbia River while visiting with Santa, keeping the chill away by warming fires and snacking on treats.
Games, a movie and crafts are planned at the Richland Community Center, and the Allied Arts’ Gallery at the Park is having a Christmas Market.
Similar activities are planned Saturday.
In Kennewick, the second annual Numerica Hometown Holiday event is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. It includes a parade.
The Festival of Lights at John Dam Plaza also runs Dec. 7-8 and 14-15, with accompanying activities at the Richland Community Center.
More online: richlandparksandrec.com.
