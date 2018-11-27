Holiday parade and Santa Claus return to downtown Kennewick

Santa Claus is pretty busy this time of year, but he’s making time for an appearance this weekend in downtown Kennewick.
The second annual Numerica Hometown Holiday event is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Santa will pose for photos and bring his holiday cheer to the parade, which starts at 10:30 a.m.
Downtown shops will be offering holiday deals and treats.
And a “Claus Plaza,” at the corner of West Kennewick Avenue and South Benton Street, will have children’s activities, free hot chocolate and more. Take a selfie with Mr. and Mrs. Clause after the parade from 11:30 to 2 p.m.
Last year’s inaugural event was popular, drawing a sizable crowd, said Evelyn Lusignan, spokeswoman for the city.
“People were celebrating the start of the Christmas season together with their families,” she said.
It was fun, nostalgic. “It gave me that feeling of going back in time a little bit,” Lusignan said.
The parade runs along Kennewick Avenue, between Dayton and Auburn streets.
The city still is accepting volunteers to help with the event.
To sign up, call 509-585-4532 or email rohana.carmichael@ci.kennewick.wa.us.
Comments