New trial set for nanny accused of Richland toddler’s death

The trial for a nanny accused of the 2016 death of a Richland toddler is now set for April 8.
Jocelyn M. Bellon, 31, of Kennewick, is charged with first-degree manslaughter in the 2016 death of a Richland toddler.
David Schrieber, the 2-year-old son of Jennifer and Daniel Schrieber, died a day after he was taken to a hospital after apparently choking. Doctors determined David’s skull was fractured.
The trial was supposed to start in December but defense attorneys asked for a delay after an expert witness became ill.
Earlier this month, the Schreibers told Superior Court Judge Bruce Spanner the 2-year delay has been difficult and they made a simple request — pick a date and stick to it.
Comments