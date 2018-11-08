Video: Toddler’s memory honored at Richland Library

Family and friends gather to honor David Schreiber at the Richland Library. Jennifer Schreiber, David's mother, unveiled three interactive panels and two activity tables in the children’s area.
By
Family and friends gather to honor David Schreiber at the Richland Library. Jennifer Schreiber, David's mother, unveiled three interactive panels and two activity tables in the children’s area.
By

Crime

Their child died 2 years ago. His grieving Richland parents are still waiting for his nanny’s trial

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

November 08, 2018 05:53 PM

Kennewick, WA

The parents of a Richland toddler who died in 2016 have waited more than two years for their nanny to go to trial.

They made a simple request Thursday when the trial got pushed back yet again — pick a date and stick with it.

Daniel and Jennifer Schreiber made the request during the Thursday hearing in the first-degree manslaughter case. Jocelyn M. Bellon, 31, of Kennewick, was scheduled to go to trial in December.

They called it a 28-month ordeal that started with the death of their 2-year-old son David and continued with the grief and memories dredged up each time they got closer to Bellon’s trial.

Jocelyn Bellon court A
Jocelyn M. Bellon is charged with causing the death of a 2-year-old Richland boy in July 2016 when she was his nanny. Her trial is being delayed again.
File Tri-City Herald

“We are working parents, trying to stay afloat as we grieve the death of our first born son,” Jennifer Schreiber read in court Thursday.

“With each new extension requested, Dan and I have had to shift our plans both in work and in family life. Last winter, we gave up opportunities to travel and to see other family members around the holidays,” she said.

The constant shifts are leaving them emotionally, physically and mentally exhausted, she said.

“We come here today as grieving parents, and we will leave here on the last day of the trial as grieving parents,” she said. “There is no end for my husband and I and at best there is only some level of closure that is unpromised and undefined.”

The delays have come after the Schreibers waited nearly a year for prosecutors to file charges, Daniel Schreiber said. They accepted the reasons were legitimate, but wanted the sides to work together on a definitive trial date.

The pair, whose nearest relatives are 16 hours away, made similar concessions this year. They want her to have a fair trial, they said, but want the continual shuffling to stop.

Schreiber family.jpg
The Schreiber family of Richland took a trip to Seattle the summer before David, 2, died in July 2016. His nanny is charged in his death.
Courtesy Jennifer Schreiber

“Our patience and understanding has its limits,” Daniel Schreiber said.

Defense attorney Scott Johnson said the latest delay was unavoidable.

One of his experts, a doctor, became sick and wasn’t able to review evidence until recently. Johnson needs the report back from his expert to be able to interview prosecution witnesses.

The doctor hopes to review the material this week and share what she learns with Johnson, he said. A formal report is supposed to come along after.

Judge Bruce Spanner thanked the Schreibers for their patience and being reasonable. He and the attorneys agreed to a Nov. 28 hearing, where they would talk about when the trial would be rescheduled.

David and Lego table.jpg
David Schreiber had fun playing at the public library in Deerfield, Ill., during a family visit for Thanksgiving 2015. After the 2-year-old’s death in 2016, his parents Jennifer and Dan Schreiber donated three interactive panels and two activity tables to the Richland Public Library.
Courtesy Jennifer Schreiber

David Schreiber was under Bellon’s care when he started choking. He was taken to the hospital and died the next day.

Doctors determined David’s skull was fractured, court documents said. Investigators claim he was injured within minutes or hours of the ambulance arriving.

Bellon was alone with the toddler and his 3-month-old brother for about 1 1/2 hours.

