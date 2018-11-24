This Tri-Cities school district is proposing a $125 million bond. Here’s what it will pay for

When Kennewick High School moved into its current downtown home on South Dayton Street, World War II was barely over and Frank Sinatra and Marilyn Monroe were two of the country’s biggest stars.
The facility has seen some light remodeling and additions since then, but “essentially the guts of the building are the same” as they were in the early 1950s, said Superintendent Dave Bond.
But that could soon change.
Replacing the district’s oldest high school is the signature project of a bond package set to go before voters in February.
The proposal also includes adding onto Kamiakin and Southridge high schools; the second phase of the Amistad Elementary School replacement that kicked off with a state grant award; construction of a brandnew elementary school — the district’s 18th — in a high-growth area.; and the replacement or remodel of Ridge View Elementary.
In Kennewick High’s case, the need is obvious, Bond told the Herald.
The school is aging, cramped — with portables needed to accommodate the current student numbers — and outdated. And the other projects are needed to maintain the district’s building inventory and keep pace with enrollment growth, he said.
In the last decade, the district has grown by more than 3,500 students. This year, it’s up to nearly 19,000 students.
The local share of the bond will be about $125 million, costing district taxpayers an estimated $5 a month on a $200,000 home.
Even with the addition of the bond, taxpayers still would be shelling out less for schools than in recent years, thanks to changes in the state education funding system. The changes include a cap on local school levies.
In 2017, for example, district taxpayers paid $7.17 per $1,000 of assessed property value for schools.
They’ll pay an estimated $6.94 per $1,000 of assessed value in 2020, with the bond.
The proposal will be on the Feb. 12 ballot and needs at least 60 percent approval to pass.
Under the proposal, the new two-story Kennewick High would open in 2021 and have room for 2,000 students.
The existing Lion’s Den gym and auditorium would remain and connect to the new building.
Classes would go on during construction, using the math/science wing, annex building, Fruitland Building and other space.
The bond also includes:
▪ Adding onto both Kamiakin and Southridge high schools, bringing capacity of both those schools to 2,000 students.
At Kamiakin, 12 classrooms would be added — four in science, three in Career and Technical Education and five in special education.
Parking improvements also would be made, and the athletic facilities would get an upgrade, including artificial turf, replacing the track and relocating the existing field events, adding a restroom and concessions facility, and adding and refurbishing tennis courts.
Southridge also would get an athletic facility upgrade, including artificial turf and the addition of a weight room.
The school would get 12 new classrooms: 10 for science and two for special education.
▪ Finishing the replacement of Amistad Elementary.
The first phase already is under way, covered by a K-3 class size reduction grant from the state.
The bond would cover the second phase, which would connect to the first phase and bring the school to 42 classrooms.
▪ Building a new elementary school in a high-growth area in the district.
The design and site of the district’s 18th elementary school haven’t been determined yet, but the district already owns two possible sites and is looking at land along Bob Olson Parkway.
The new school will have 30 classrooms.
▪ Replacing or remodeling Ridge View Elementary School, which opened in the early 90s.
The layout hasn’t yet been determined.
Bond has started making informational presentations about the proposal, and he’ll hit numerous groups in the coming months.
The district also plans community meetings in January to present details and answer questions.
