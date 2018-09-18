Workers guide beams into place Tuesday for an addition at Amistad Elementary School in Kennewick. The first phase of the renovation includes 22 classrooms, a gym and office space next to the school built in 1992 at 930 W. Fourth Ave. The $18 million project is to open in August 2019 and is being paid for by a state K-3class size reduction grant. Voters still need to approve a second phase to replace the existing school.
Workers guide beams into place Tuesday for an addition at Amistad Elementary School in Kennewick. The first phase of the renovation includes 22 classrooms, a gym and office space next to the school built in 1992 at 930 W. Fourth Ave. The $18 million project is to open in August 2019 and is being paid for by a state K-3class size reduction grant. Voters still need to approve a second phase to replace the existing school. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald
Workers guide beams into place Tuesday for an addition at Amistad Elementary School in Kennewick. The first phase of the renovation includes 22 classrooms, a gym and office space next to the school built in 1992 at 930 W. Fourth Ave. The $18 million project is to open in August 2019 and is being paid for by a state K-3class size reduction grant. Voters still need to approve a second phase to replace the existing school. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Education

Working the balance beam

By Bob Brawdy

bbrawdy@tricityherald.com

September 18, 2018 05:08 PM

Construction workers guide steel beams into place Tuesday for a new addition at Amistad Elementary School in Kennewick.

The first phase of the school’s renovation includes 22 classrooms, a gym and office space being built next to the existing school built in 1992 at 930 W. 4th Ave. It’s expected to open in August 2019.

Principal Chad Foltz shares details about the largest elementary school to be constructed by the Kennewick School District. The new two-story building with 38 classrooms is at 18 Center Parkway in Richland.

By

The estimated $18 million first phase is being paid for by a K-3 class size reduction grant from the state.

The second phase would, if voters agree, replace the existing school and connect the two buildings for an another $19 million.

  Comments  