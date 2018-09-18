Working the balance beam

Construction workers guide steel beams into place Tuesday for a new addition at Amistad Elementary School in Kennewick.
The first phase of the school’s renovation includes 22 classrooms, a gym and office space being built next to the existing school built in 1992 at 930 W. 4th Ave. It’s expected to open in August 2019.
The estimated $18 million first phase is being paid for by a K-3 class size reduction grant from the state.
The second phase would, if voters agree, replace the existing school and connect the two buildings for an another $19 million.
