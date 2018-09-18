Working the balance beam

Workers guide beams into place Tuesday for an addition at Amistad Elementary School in Kennewick. The first phase of the renovation includes 22 classrooms, a gym and office space next to the school built in 1992 at 930 W. Fourth Ave. The $18 million project is to open in August 2019 and is being paid for by a state K-3class size reduction grant. Voters still need to approve a second phase to replace the existing school. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald