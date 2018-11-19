How do you drive in a roundabout?

2 hurt in wrong-way crash in Queensgate roundabout

By Wendy Culverwell

November 19, 2018 11:26 AM

Richland, WA

A Richland man is facing negligent driving charges after driving the wrong way in the Queensgate roundabout and crashing into an oncoming pickup.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. Saturday when Thomas L. Bright, 50, was approaching the roundabout from Queensgate Drive to Interstate 182, said the Washington State Patrol.

The pickup driver Emily M. Hart, 33, of Connell was already in the roundabout when Bright hit her going the wrong way.

She was hurt and taken to to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. Her 6- and 8-year-old passengers were not hurt. All were wearing seat belts, said WSP.

Bright, who was driving a Dodge Durango SUV, also was taken to Kadlec to be checked.

The new double roundabout opened at the end of August. The $5 million project widened Queensgate, added bike and pedestrian amenities and created roundabouts at the freeway and at Columbia Park Trail.

