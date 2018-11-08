Another pedestrian hit crossing road at dusk. It’s the second time in as many days

Police investigated after a pedestrian was hit crossing a busy Kennewick road at dusk on Wednesday.
The woman was crossing South Union Street in front of the Mid-Columbia Library shortly before 5 p.m., Kennewick police said. A man behind the wheel of a Toyota didn’t see her and ran into her.
It appears she was in the crosswalk at the time.
The woman was conscious and alert when police arrived, Officer Craig Hanson said Wednesday night. She was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital.
It did not appear that the driver was drunk or on drugs, Hanson said.
This is the second early-evening pedestrian accident in as many days in the Tri-Cities since Daylight Saving Time ended. Two boys were hit in Richland at the intersection of Jadwin Avenue and Wilson Street on Tuesday.
