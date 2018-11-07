2 boys in stable condition after they were hit in Jadwin crash

Police are investigating a crash on Jadwin Avenue that sent two boys to a hospital Tuesday.
The boys, ages 9 and 12, were crossing near a crosswalk at Wilson Street shortly before 5 p.m. when a gray Mustang hit them, Richland Sgt. Drew Florence said. The driver stopped and several witnesses rushed to help the boys.
Both were taken to a local hospital with multiple broken bones and one with a serious head injury. Police said they were in stable condition Wednesday morning.
The driver is cooperating with police and there is no sign he was drunk, on drugs or distracted.
Police are closing Jadwin between Chief Joseph Middle School and Van Giesen Street for about an hour while they investigate the scene.
