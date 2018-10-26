Why Tri-Cities is rated super safe for trick-or-treaters

The Tri-Cities are among the safest cities in the nation for Halloween trick-or-treaters, according to ADT, the home security system company.
Kennewick-Richland ranked seventh out of 383 metro areas for Halloween safety, based on the percent of the population that is trick-or-treat age (5-14), the number of pedestrian car deaths per 100,000 residents, the number of violent crimes per 100,000 residents and the ratio of registered sex offenders to non-offenders.
The 10 safest areas included Lincoln, Neb.; Mankato, Minn.; Provo, Utah; Logan, Utah; Idaho Falls; Ogden, Utah; Washington D.C.; Omaha, Neb. and Grand Island, Neb.
The 10 “most dangerous” metros were concentrated in Florida, New Mexico, Illinois and Arkansas.
The data was drawn from the 2016 American Community Survey, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, FBI crime reports and local and state agencies.
The list was compiled by YourLocalSecurity.com.
Earlier this month, Candystore.com, a bulk candy distributor in all 50 states, ranked the top three candies most popular for each state. This list claims saltwater taffy is Washington’s most popular Halloween candy.
