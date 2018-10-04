Blame Seattle for Washington’s most popular Halloween candy. Here’s the favorite in all 50 states

Salt water taffy has reclaimed it’s sticky hold on Washington as the state’s most popular candy.
Candystore.com, a bulk candy distributor in all 50 states, ranked the top three candies for each state. They based the predictions on 10 years worth of sales data, said spokesperson Clair Robins.
According to the site, people in Washington buy about 220,000 pounds of salt water taffy to hand out (or just eat) during Halloween.
Tootsie Pops, which reigned as Washington’s top candy last year, fell to second place, with about 195,000 pounds bought. Skittles were a distant third, according to the site.
Salt water taffy reigned supreme a couple years ago.
When it comes to the Northwest, the data shows we have nothing in common with Oregon or Idaho — who prefer Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and candy corn, respectively.
Our only companion in salt water taffy consumption is land-locked Nebraska, according to candystore.com’s data.
Salt water taffy also didn’t make the top 10 candies the store sells, the data shows.
No. 1 is Skittles, buoyed by the 1.6 million pounds sold in California alone.
