Kennewick boy still hospitalized after running into busy intersection

A 10-year-old boy remained hospitalized but was in stable condition Tuesday after darting into a busy Kennewick road on the way to school Monday.
The Edison Elementary student was walking along Fourth Avenue around 8:30 a.m. when he tried running across Edison Street, Kennewick police said. A driver heading south hit the boy but the student was conscious and alert when emergency crews arrived.
He was later flown to a Spokane-area hospital with a skull fracture, according to Kennewick police.
Police ask anyone who saw the collision to call investigators at 509-628-0333.
