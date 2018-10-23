A 10-year-old boy was hit by a car Monday morning in Kennewick.
Kennewick boy still hospitalized after running into busy intersection

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

October 23, 2018 05:08 PM

Kennewick, WA

A 10-year-old boy remained hospitalized but was in stable condition Tuesday after darting into a busy Kennewick road on the way to school Monday.

The Edison Elementary student was walking along Fourth Avenue around 8:30 a.m. when he tried running across Edison Street, Kennewick police said. A driver heading south hit the boy but the student was conscious and alert when emergency crews arrived.

He was later flown to a Spokane-area hospital with a skull fracture, according to Kennewick police.

Police ask anyone who saw the collision to call investigators at 509-628-0333.

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402; Twitter: @cameroncprobert

