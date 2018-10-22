10-year-old hit by car in Kennewick

A 10-year-old boy was hit by a car Monday morning at West Fourth Avenue and South Edison Street in Kennewick.
He was conscious and alert when officers arrived, Kennewick police reported. He was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital.
The collision happened about 8:30 a.m.
It appears the car was headed south on Edison with a green light when it hit the boy — who’d been walking on Fourth — after he darted into traffic, police said.
It doesn’t appear the driver was distracted or impaired, police said.
“We would like to remind you that if you have children that walk to our local schools that you talk to them constantly about the dangers that they can face while walking to school and how to stay safe while doing so,” police wrote on Facebook.
They’re anyone who saw the collision but didn’t stay on scene to call police at 509-628-0333 to give a statement. The case number is 18-40716.
