Kennewick shooting suspect still on the loose

A 31-year-old Everett man is still on the loose after promising to turn himself in following the deadly shooting of a Richland man.
Devan Thompson allegedly told a detective he would return to Kennewick Monday, but police say he never did.
A $100,000 nationwide arrest warrant was issued for him for first-degree unlawful possession of a gun.
In a phone interview with police, Thompson said he fired the gun into the ground to scare off Hakim Omar Ward, police say. The bullet ricocheted off of the asphalt of the parking lot of the Red Lion Hotel at 1101 N. Columbia Center Blvd. and into Ward’s leg.
A friend took the wounded man across the street into the parking lot near Payless Shoe Source, where medics picked him up. He was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital.
A Benton County Coroner’s Office autopsy found Ward died from blood loss due to the wound in his leg, Chief Deputy Roy McLean said.
Police said the confrontation between Thompson and Ward started the night before when they began arguing on social media. Thompson, his fiancée and one other witness reported Ward began punching him through an open car window before he fired the .40 caliber pistol.
Investigators believe Thompson was driving a silver Nissan Rogue with Washington license plate BJZ5180 at the time of the shooting.
Police are asking anyone with information about the Kennewick shooting or Thompson’s location to call Kennewick police at 509-628-0333 or Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or 509-586-8477. People can earn up to $1,000 through Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers for information leading to a felony arrest.
