Spectrum is down again. We wish we were kidding

Yes, Spectrum service appears to be down from Yakima to Walla Walla.
During NFL football, no less.
Downdetector’s heat map — which we’re already tired of seeing — shows the Tri-Cities as a orange blob of “hope you’ve got a data plan on your phone tonight.”
Just four days ago, Spectrum’s internet service was knocked out by a dump truck.
Bret Picciolo, Spectrum’s Northwest spokesman, told the Herald that an engineering team is investigating this latest incident, which is at least an hour old.
People from around the region already are lighting up Spectrum.
One enterprising commenter from West Richland said they talked to someone from Charter Communications — Spectrum’s parent company.
“For WA residents, i just got off a phone call with Charter, guy said entire state is affected when it comes to all 3, tv, internet, and voice,” the commenter said. “I still have internet, but he said that could go as well, says an issue this large would be resolved in a couple hours.”
Several people wrote on the Herald’s Facebook page that they’ve got at least some service back, but they weren’t any happier with Spectrum.
And then there’s Dan.
Good point, Dan.
Comments