Internet service is back in the Tri-Cities

Internet, phone and cable service to hundreds across the Tri-Cities came back early Friday.
A dump truck with an extended bed damaged a fiber optic line around 11 a.m. Thursday, said Bret Picciolo, the senior director of communications for Charter Communication’s northwest region. The location of the accident was not released.
He was not able to say how many people lost internet and cable service. Service was fully restored by 3 a.m.
The outage stopped businesses, made schoolwork hard to finish and enraged game players across the the Tri-Cities Thursday. It also stopped business calls coming in to Benton County Fire District 4 and the city of West Richland.
Most of the complaints focused around Richland and West Richland.
Repairing the fiber optic line is painstaking work, Picciolo said. When a line is torn down or severed like this, each strand individually needs to be patched together.
“In this particular case, the fiber was damaged in multiple locations,” he said.
Also a nearby coaxial cable was damaged, complicating the repair efforts, he said.
Charter Communications owns Spectrum and in 2016 it was reported to be the second largest cable provider in the United States with more than 25 million customers in 41 states.
