Need a flu shot? Here are a few Tri-Cities options

Richland School District is holding community flu shot clinics this month at several schools, with the first set for Tuesday.
The Richland VA clinic also is offering free flu shots to veterans, with no appointment required.
Although flu season hasn’t yet hit the Tri-Cities in full force, people already are getting sick and health officials encourage getting vaccinated as soon as possible. It takes about two weeks for protection to kick in.
Last season was the worst for flu locally in recent memory, with 20 deaths.
Here’s more information about the flu shot clinics:
▪ The Richland School District flu shot clinics are for people age 4 and older.
Patients must fill out a consent form at rsd.edu and should bring their insurance information.
The clinics are set for: 3:45 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Badger Mountain Elementary; 2:45 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Chief Joseph Middle School; 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Richland High; 3:30 to 6 p.m. Oct. 8 at Orchard Elementary; 2:45 to 6 p.m. Oct. 9 at Enterprise Middle School; 3:45 to 5 p.m. Oct. 10 at Lewis & Clark Elementary; and 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 18 at Hanford High.
▪ Free flu shots are available to enrolled veterans at the Richland VA clinic from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
The clinic is at 825 Jadwin Ave., Ste. 250, Richland.
Flu shots also are available at local pharmacies and health provider offices.
Comments