Too early for a flu shot? Tri-City officials don’t want a repeat of last year’s 20 deaths

Although flu season usually doesn’t start in the Tri-Cities until October, some cases already are being reported.
And Tri-City public health officials already are saying it’s not too soon to get vaccinated.
Last flu season was the Tri-Cities’ worst in recent memory, with 20 deaths.
Statewide, the death toll reached nearly 300 people.
The flu shot “will stay effective throughout the season,” said Dr. Amy Person, health officer for the Benton-Franklin Health District. “Even if we don’t see the peak for four to five months, you’ll be protected.”
Vaccination is recommended for everyone 6 months and older.
“Even if you’re not in a high risk category, you run into people who are or who might not be able to get vaccinated because of their age or allergy. Being protected helps the people around you,” she explained.
And while children, the elderly, pregnant women and people with chronic medical conditions are most at risk for flu complications, the illness can be serious and even fatal for anyone, Person said.
Of the 20 people who died in the Tri-Cities last flu season, about two-thirds were not vaccinated. They all were at higher risk because of their age or other health issues, said health officials.
The Tri-City area’s flu vaccination rate in adults tends to be low, Person has said, noting local health officials are working to change that.
For example in 2015-16, the adult flu vaccination rate was 39 percent in Benton County and 32 percent in Franklin County.
The season’s primary strain was the particularly harsh H3N2.
It’s too early to tell which strain will be dominant this season, Person said.
Along with getting vaccinated, health experts say people should wash their hands frequently and avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth to stay healthy.
They also should cover their coughs and stay home when they’re feeling sick to avoid infecting others.
Flu shots are available at pharmacies and health care provider officers.
The Benton-Franklin Health District has vaccines for children on hand now and is waiting for its supply of adult vaccines to arrive.
Comments