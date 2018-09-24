Columbia Park trees to get a harder look after snapped limb kills woman

Tree experts scanned the treetops in Columbia Park on Monday searching for any signs of weakened branches like the one that killed a Benton City woman Saturday.
Earlier this summer, the city of Kennewick, which operates the 363-acre park, reviewed the park’s trees in preparation for the area’s biggest community event, Tri-Cities Water Follies.
The sycamore that dropped a massive branch Saturday on a crowd attending the Ye Merrie Greenwood Renaissance Faire was not identified as a potential hazard during that annual assessment, said city officials.
The limb fell on Stephanie Murray Judd, 37, while she was sitting on a bench with her school-aged son near the stage in a heavily used area at the east end of the park.
Columbia Park is managed by the city but owned by the Army Corps of Engineers. It hosts more than 100 events a year, said Evelyn Lusignan, city spokeswoman.
The park remains open but workers will be re-evaluating the trees again this week and pruning questionable limbs in anticipation of a large dog show that begins Thursday, she said.
Trees are trimmed and removed as needed by city workers and a contractor.
The last major tree assessment two weeks before the Tri-Cities Water Follies brought thousands of racegoers to the park for the annual hydroplane races and airshow.
Since the weekend accident, the sycamore has been pruned and will be reviewed by a certified arborist, said Lusignan.
The branch that fell had green leaves and did not appear to be at risk of falling. Blustery winds of about 18 to 25 mph were reported in the Tri-Cities on Saturday, causing a pole to break at a different festival in Richland, injuring some others.
Monday, police investigators and a survey crew were in the park taking measurements where the branch crashed down.
A small makeshift memorial marked the site of the tragedy.
Judd’s neighbors are rallying to help her husband, David, and their two children.
The family moved to Eastern Washington several years ago from the Puget Sound area, according to her staff biography at Washington Vision Therapy Center. She was the Tri-City eye clinic’s office manager.
Judd is remembered for her kindness and for throwing herself into her community and her children’s school activities.
“She was amazing, I couldn’t tell you of a greater loss,” Kristen Mullens, a friend who is helping organize meals for the family, told the Herald.
Supporters can provide meals or to make donations through several avenues. The Meal Train account lets people sign up for a meal or contribute money. As of Monday, it had raised $250.
A separate Go Fund Me account created by a doctor in Judd’s office is offering financial assistance. About $2,028 had been pledged as of Monday.
A Benton City spaghetti feed also is planned to benefit the Judds from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 5 at the community center.
All proceeds from the dinner and a silent auction will go to help the family with expenses, Mullens said.
