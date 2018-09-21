Cherry growers eligible for federal aid after tariffs

Northwest cherry producers affected by Chinese tariffs now can get federal relief money.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Friday that it’s added fresh sweet cherries and shelled almonds to the list of agricultural products eligible for part of a $12 billion farm aid package.
Beginning Monday, producers may apply for Market Facilitation Program payments through their local Farm Service Agency. Producers can get payments of 16 cents per pound of cherries and 3 cents per pound of almonds.
The Northwest Horticulture Council estimates Washington cherry producers suffered between $60 million to $86 million in damage because of retaliatory tariffs by China.
The tariffs are part of the trade war between the Trump administration and China.
Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced $5.9 billion in federal aid for farmers affected by the tariffs in late August.
Other money that’s not yet committed includes $4.7 billion to producers of corn, cotton, sorghum, soybeans, wheat, dairy and hogs. Cherries were mentioned under “program details yet to be determined.”
The government also said it would purchase $1.2 billion in surplus commodities for distribution to food banks.
