Kennewick’s Zintel Canyon is burning again

Another fire is burning in Zintel Canyon in Kennewick.

Firefighters were called to an area near the 800 block of Andersen Street that appears to be between the two trails cutting through the park.

Crews are working on stopping the flames from spreading to nearby homes on the edges of the canyon.

Kennewick resident Jeff Wiens is organizing a community meeting with city officials on July 17 about improving the Spirit of America Trail in Zintel Canyon through community involvement.

This is the fourth fire in the canyon this year, and the second time in a month.

Volunteers have been trying this summer to clean up trash and graffiti in the canyon that’s popular with hikers.

Check back for updates.