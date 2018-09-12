Kennewick firefighters are again on the scene of a fire in Zintel Canyon on Wednesday.
Kennewick’s Zintel Canyon is burning again

By Cameron Probert

September 12, 2018 12:13 PM

Another fire is burning in Zintel Canyon in Kennewick.

Firefighters were called to an area near the 800 block of Andersen Street that appears to be between the two trails cutting through the park.

Crews are working on stopping the flames from spreading to nearby homes on the edges of the canyon.

This is the fourth fire in the canyon this year, and the second time in a month.

Volunteers have been trying this summer to clean up trash and graffiti in the canyon that’s popular with hikers.

Check back for updates.

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402; Twitter: @cameroncprobert

