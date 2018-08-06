These are the new leaders of Trios Health

Two experienced hospital executives have been picked to lead Trios Health into its next chapter.
One of them has a Tri-Cities connection — his wife hails from the community.
John Solheim is Trios’ new chief executive officer, and Jason Hotchkiss is the new chief financial officer, RCCH HealthCare Partners announced Monday.
RCCH became the Kennewick hospital system’s owner over the weekend.
Solheim and Hotchkiss already are in town, working on the transition.
“We are very excited to welcome John and Jason to Trios. Both have significant hospital leadership experience and ties to the Northwest. ... I know they will both be a great addition to the Trios team,” said Robert Wampler, RCCH division president, in a statement.
Solheim has logged more than 35 years as a hospital CEO, including in Minnesota and Montana, an RCCH news release said.
“John has had tremendous success growing hospital service lines and recruiting physicians. He has also had success in leading hospitals as they turn around from challenging situations,” the release said, noting his Minnesota hospital was named one of Becker’s Hospital Review’s “Top 150 Places to Work” in 2014.
Solheim also was individually honored by the magazine twice and has won leadership awards, the release said.
He has a master’s degree of health administration from the University of Minnesota and a bachelor’s degree in organizational communications and business/hospital administration from Concordia College.
He and his wife, Maria, have two children, ages 22 and 25.
Hotchkiss has worked at RCCH facilities in the South and Midwest, including Ottumwa Regional Health Center in Iowa, where he was CFO and chief operating officer for about five years.
He’s also helped lead hospitals in Idaho and worked as a certified public accountant with the firm KPMG in California and Idaho, the release said. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business from Eastern Washington University.
Hotchkiss’s wife, Vernessa, grew up in the Tri-Cities and is a graduate of Hanford High School.
The couple lived in the Tri-Cities for a time, the release said. They have four kids, ages 12 to 21.
