At last, the sale of Trios Health is almost official

After months of work — and a few days of delay in the homestretch — the sale of Trios Health to a private company is set to become official at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.
RCCH HealthCare Partners, which is buying the Kennewick hospital system and will operate it as part of a joint venture with UW Medicine, made the announcement Friday.
“We are excited to bring this innovative partnership with UW Medicine as well as new, additional resources to this growing community,” said Marty Rash, RCCH chairman and CEO, in a statement. “The employees and medical staff at Trios Health have certainly been through a challenging season, but it is clear from the continued support and trust in Trios that this community wants and needs this hospital. We look forward to being part of the next exciting chapter in the Trios Health story.”
Paul Ramsey, CEO of UW Medicine, added that his organization is “pleased to partner with RCCH HealthCare Partners with a focus on improving the health of communities throughout the region.”
UW Medicine has worked closely with Trios for several years “to ensure that patients in need of advanced specialty care have access to the services of UW Medicine,” he said in a statement. “We are looking forward to continuing our work with the Tri-Cities community in partnership with RCCH.”
The long-awaited sale rescues Trios from possible closure.
The Trios system, which includes two hospitals and a network of clinics and services, has struggled financially for years and filed for Chapter 9 bankruptcy protection last summer.
The sale was a key part of Trios’ path out of bankruptcy.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
