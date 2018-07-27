Takeover of Kennewick hospital just a matter of days away

Kennewick’s financially troubled public hospital could be in private hands by next week.
State regulators are expected to finish their review of the proposed sale of the Kennewick public hospital system’s operations and assets to RCCH HealthCare Partners as early as today, Trios officials told the Herald.
That would clear the path for the deal to close Tuesday.
Trios commissioners on Thursday night took some final steps to prepare, including approving a resolution that essentially authorizes the sale.
Commissioners also talked about the future.
“This is a great success story. Even though the outcome is not the original path that we hoped for with the new (hospital) facility, the outcome I think is going to be very positive for the community,” Commissioner Gary Long said.
Commissioner Wanda Briggs agreed.
“There are some mixed emotions here. We weren’t quite sure where we were going when all this started. But I really believe RCCH is going to be the right owner of this hospital, at the right time in its history,” she said. “I think there is much to be enthusiastic about. This is a change. A new flag goes up. A change is not always easy, but change sometimes can be really for the best.”
The sale will mark the end of a long and difficult period for Trios Health, which dates to 1948 and originally was known as Kennewick General Hospital.
For decades, the public hospital system grew.
But in more recent years, as health care changed, competition mounted and the original Trios hospital in downtown Kennewick aged, trouble brewed.
Trios pushed forward with a new
Southridge hospital and an adjoining outpatient center, believing they were needed to keep up and thrive.
A feasibility study projected revenues would grow enough to make up for the increased costs. But that didn’t happen and the financial woes worsened.
The Trios board hired consultants Quorum Health Resources to help chart a path out. That path included filing for Chapter 9 bankruptcy protection last year.
It also included exploring a sale, with RCCH ultimately emerging as the buyer.
The purchase by RCCH also will mean the presence of UW Medicine in Kennewick. The two organizations have a public-private partnership to run community hospitals in Washington and beyond, with RCCH handling operations and management and UW providing clinical expertise.
Trios Commissioner Mike McWhorter highlighted that Thursday.
“The affiliation with UW — we tried for years to get this done. Now all of a sudden you bring a strong partner like (RCCH) — they brought it to this community,” he said, adding that, “RCCH is going to bring some great talent in here and run this hospital to the next place that we could not do.”
Like other commissioners, he also praised Trios’ roughly 1,100 employees, who endured through difficult and uncertain times.
Commissioner Marv Kinney, board president, said the path to the sale wasn’t easy. But “the bottom line is, we (had to) try and save the hospital. Period. We had to (go through) a lot. We had to compromise. But we saved 1,000 jobs. And we saved this hospital. That’s what I looked at,” he said.
Commissioner Rick Reil spoke of his hope for the days ahead.
“You have an organization coming in here that will re-instill confidence, that will be able to have the capital necessary to build this place up to where we had hoped. I think the community is going to see some good changes,” he said.
The Kennewick Public Hospital District — which is governed by the board of commissioners and has operated Trios Health — isn’t going away.
It will continue to exist and to levy property taxes, with the money covering costs such as the district’s continuing education mission, as well as indigent care and resolving future Medicare billing disputes. This year, it collected $1.4 million.
Local attorney Lee Kerr has been chosen as superintendent, in change of district administration. Commissioners are expected to ratify his appointment Aug. 30.
Meanwhile, another Tri-City hospital also is on track to become part of RCCH.
The state Department of Health is reviewing the company’s proposed purchase of Lourdes Health in Pasco. That decision is expected in mid-August.
The Lourdes review has been going on longer, but Trios qualified for a speedier emergency review because of its precarious financial situation.
Meanwhile, the Tennessee-based RCCH is in the midst of some changes itself.
The company, which is owned by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, is merging with LifePoint Health, also based in Tennessee.
The new privately-held combined company will go by the name LifePoint Health, a news release said. That deal is expected to close over the next several months.
Jeff Atwood, RCCH spokesman, said it won’t affect either Tri-City sale.
Comments