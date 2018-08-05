You can be in West Richland police’s lip sync video. Here’s what to do

The West Richland Police Department plans to film their own lip sync video, and they want you to join in.
The filming happens during National Night Out, 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 7 at Flat Top Park in West Richland.
The video filming will start at peak attendance. A time is not nailed down.
Officer Kevin Long said free food and drinks will be at the event. There also will be chances to dunk officers in a dunk tank, with all proceeds going to the Special Olympics.
“It’s a big community party,” Long said.
People who want to join in should bring an appropriate costume that’s easy to put on — park restrooms won’t be open for changing, Long said.
You also can bring props that aren’t weapons-related.
All costumes and props should be left in cars until showtime, he said.
The department is taking on the video with no budget — only volunteered time.
Kennewick, Pasco and Richland police officials said their departments have no plans of creating a lip sync video like West Richland.
Long said anyone in the crowd at National Night Out is welcome to participate in the video. The song for the video is picked, but it will not be released yet.
“We have a couple things in mind,” Long said.
