Meridian Police Department takes part in nationwide lip sync challenge
The Meridian Police Department took on the nationwide 'lip sync challenge' singing Dierks Bentley's '5-1-5-0.' After posting their video to Facebook, The Meridian Police Department has now challenged other departments in the Treasure Valley.
Washington state health officials are urging residents to be prepared for smoky days with poor air quality as wildfire season heats up. Seniors, young children and people with existing respiratory problems are especially vulnerable.
In this past winter, Idaho beekeepers lost nearly 26 percent of their bees. With the help from local farmers, Whole Foods Market keeps bees on the roof of its downtown Boise location to raise public awareness about the issues bees are facing.
The sounds heard represent salmon in different rivers. The changing sounds allow the listener to visualize how the salmon are migrating. The red and green dots and blue arrow represent change in size with population, something you can hear as well.
Boise Police Chief Bill Bones was at the scene of the June 30, 2018, stabbing spree that left nine victims hospitalized soon after it occurred. The chief talked this week about that horrible night and his pride in the city of Boise.
A helicopter crew from the Coast Guard Air Station in Port Angeles hoists an injured female hiker and a rescue swimmer from Obstruction Island, Washington on July 4, 2018. Obstruction is just south of Orcas Island in the San Juans.
Refugees and other Boiseans shocked by Saturday's knife attack on refugee children and adults responded quickly by organizing a rally. On Monday evening, hundreds gathered at City Hall for a vigil, bringing cards and bouquets of white flowers.
Miss Washington 2017 Nicole Renard put her bones into learning Washington born rapper Macklemore's 'Can't Hold Us.' "I just really love learning all the words to really fast rap songs & he has a TON of great ones," said Nicole on Twitter.