Alert: Highway to Oregon closed by fast-growing wildfire; route to Walla Walla open

State officials have closed part of the Wallula Junction south of the Tri-Cities as an Oregon wildfire burns out of control near the state line.
Highway 730 is closed as the fire burns into the Columbia River gorge, according to state fire and transportation officials.
The closure does not affect Highway 12, the Washington Department of Transportation confirmed.
WSDOT says on its website that there’s no timeline to reopen the junction.
The Lake Wallula fire has burned at least 16 square miles in Oregon, mostly on federal land, according the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center’s fire map.
The fire is believed to have started started a couple of miles south of the state line along Highway 730.
The blaze started Sunday and got legs this morning, said fire chief Mike Wickstrom of Walla Walla Fire District 5.
The fire has reached the canyon and is burning out of control, he said. Washington’s fire marshal authorized an 80-person strike team to help Oregon firefighters.
The operation will be based out of Walla Walla Fire 5’s station, with plans to have firefighters rest at Columbia High School in Burbank.
Many Walla Walla firefighters also are helping out.
Today’s extreme heat adds extra danger to firefighters battling the blaze.
