Watch smoke from wildfires in California, Oregon drift to Washington and Idaho

Smoke from the Carr Fire and other wildfires in California and Oregon has drifted north to Washington and across Idaho, creating hazy skies across the region. Take precautions if you're sensitive to air pollution.
By
Up Next
Smoke from the Carr Fire and other wildfires in California and Oregon has drifted north to Washington and across Idaho, creating hazy skies across the region. Take precautions if you're sensitive to air pollution.
By

Local

Smoke from the south and north. Tri-Cities caught in the middle

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

July 30, 2018 12:18 PM

Kennewick, WA

The Tri-Cities can’t catch a break on its smoky skies as the wind pattern shifts.

Smoke was drifting north Monday over the Tri-Cities from wildfires in California and Oregon, according the National Weather Service.

Although the breeze at ground level is blowing from the north, the air pattern aloft is moving the smoke northward across Washington.

Last week the smoke was drifting south and over the Tri-Cities from wildfires in Siberia, plus fires in Alaska and British Columbia, according to Washington Smoke Information, a multi-agency blog.

The National Weather Service says the widespread haze and patches of smoke over the area should persist through Tuesday.

The red sunrise on Monday, July 30, 2018, was caused in part by smoke from huge fires in Siberia, according to UW meteorologist Cliff Mass. The skies are bound to get worse as the smoke from California wildfires begin pushing northward.

By

Much of the smoke remained too high in the air over the weekend and Monday to have a major effect on air quality.

But enough smoke was mixing down to the ground level Monday morning to cause the Washington Department of Ecology to list air quality as “moderate,” rather than “good.”

Check back for updates on changes to Tri-Cities-area air quality.

  Comments  