Traffic Alert: White Pass blocked heading west

Westbound Highway 12 over White Pass is currently closed because of a semi rollover.
The crash happened at 11 a.m. Friday about five miles west of the summit, the state Department of Transportation said.
There’s no estimated time for the lane to reopen and no detours at this time.
The closure marks the third highway shutdown within a day. Interstate 90 remains partially closed near Kittitas because of wildfire.
And Highway 24 is closed near the Vernita bridge, also because of another fire.
Check back for updates.
Comments