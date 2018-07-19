Raging fire closes I-90 near Ellensburg

A wildfire has closed Interstate 90 east of Kittitas.
The Boylston fire started at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the freeway’s median about seven miles east of the small town, which is about seven miles east of Ellensburg.
Officials quickly closed the eastbound lanes of the freeway as smoke obscured the road, said Trooper Brian Moore with the Washington State Patrol.
Hard winds then blew the fire across the freeway, closing westbound lanes too.
State aircraft soon were helping ground crews try to contain the wildfire as it rapidly spread across the brush near Ryegrass Mountain.
Westbound traffic is being detoured to the Vantage Highway. Eastbound traffic is getting off I-90 around exit 115.
The state Department of Transportation said there’s no estimated time the highway will open.
