U.S. House agrees to honor fallen Tri-Cities Marine

The WEst Richland Post Office is one step closer to being dedicated to Marine Sgt. Dietrich Schmieman, who was one of 16 service members who died in a cargbo plane crash on July 10, 2017. U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse was moved to nominate Schmieman for the honor after meeting his parents, Susan and Eric Schmieman, of Richland. File Tri-City Herald