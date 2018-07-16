Heat advisory: Tri-Cities to soar above 100 — again

Temperatures will return to the 100s Monday and Tuesday in the Tri-Cities, according to the National Weather Service.
It has issued a heat advisory from 2 p.m. Monday to 9 p.m. Tuesday for all of the Mid-Columbia.
Highs are forecast to hit 101 degrees Monday at the Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco and 103 degrees there on Tuesday. It should be about 10 degrees above normal.
Outdoor workers should take frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends.
Anyone planning strenuous outdoor activities should schedule them for early morning or evening. Drink plenty of water, advises the weather service.
The weekend also was warmer than usual, with highs of 99 recorded both Saturday and Sunday, according to preliminary information from the weather service.
The high Friday of 107 degrees at the airport was the hottest day of the year so far, but did not match the record high for the date in Pasco of 109 degrees.
Temperatures should cool slightly on Wednesday, with a high of 98 degrees forecast.
From Thursday through Sunday highs should be back to just slightly above normal at 93 to 94 degrees each day, according to the National Weather Service.
