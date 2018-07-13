How hot did it get in Tri-Cities?

As hot as the weather was Friday in the Tri-Cities, it was not a record breaker.
The temperature, as recorded at the Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco, hit 107 degrees just before 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
But on the same date in 2002, the temperature reached 109 at the airport.
Only limited relief from the heat is forecast in the immediate future.
On Saturday, the high could be about 96, heating up to 98 on Sunday, and 102 on Monday and Tuesday.
Then temperatures should gradually cool through the week to about normal, a high of 91 on Friday of the coming workweek, according to the National weather Service.
Expect sunny skies until at least then and lows in the 60s.
Comments