Prosser's Montecito Fire contained after burning 1,900 acres

State firefighters are returning home and local crews are putting out hotspots Friday after a blaze scorched 1,877 acres south of Prosser.
State officials gave fire management back to local agencies Friday after ensuring the fire didn't jump any fire lines, said Pasco Fire Chief Ben Shearer, the public information officer for the fire.
The wildfire broke out 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and quickly threatened about 50 homes and crops.
State resources came in around 2 a.m. Thursday and were helped bring the fire under control by around 5 a.m.
Firefighters stopped the fire from destroying any homes — sometimes by only a matter of feet.
Shearer said the fire did scorch some farmland, but it's unknown whether any crops were damaged.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.Officials said the fire is Benton County's third to require state help this year. The other two — the Les Blair and Easterday fires — happened in the southeastern part of the county.
"We want to thank the community of Prosser for their hospitality and patience while our team and state resources we were here helping to mitigate this incident," the Southeast Washington Interagency Team said.
