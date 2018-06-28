Prosser wildfire threatens homes, crops overnight

A 2,500-acre wildfire near Prosser is just about contained after threatening homes and crops Wednesday night.
Flames broke out at 7:30 p.m. south of Prosser's Painted Hills subdivision on the south side of Highway 22.
Steady wind pushed the fire fast across the hills, threatening homes, crops and infrastructure, officials said.
Firefighters from three Benton County agencies and one Yakima agency responded to the blaze.
Officials issued a notice asking people between Richards Road to the Lincoln Grade to be ready to flee.
The state fire marshal's office brought in three strike teams of fire engines around 2:24 a.m.
After working through the night and battling on difficult terrain and in high winds,
Fire officials said teams battled the fire throughout the night. They had the fire about 80 percent contained as of 5 a.m.
The evacuation notice was lifted Thursday morning, fire officials said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Officials said the fire is Benton County's third to require state help this year. The other two — the Les Blair and Easterday fires — happened in the southeastern part of the county.
