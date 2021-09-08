25% of COVID tests at Pasco site are positive. New testing opens in Richland to help with surge

The Tri-Cities has opened a second free community COVID-19 testing site, expanding testing to seven days a week.

The new testing site comes as the rise in new cases for Benton and Franklin counties appears to have plateaued, but at a level slightly higher than the previous peak in the winter.

The new walk-up Richland testing site in the Columbia Playfield parking lot, 1005 Swift Blvd., will be open Sundays to Thursdays.

The free drive-thru testing site at Columbia Basin College off Argent Road in Pasco will continue to offer testing Fridays through Tuesdays.

On Tuesday, the first day after the Labor Day weekend, so many people showed up for testing at the Pasco site that traffic backed up onto the street and it had to close early.

With about one in four test results at the site coming back positive, that could mean a surge in new confirmed cases yet to be reported this week.

The Benton Franklin Health District reported Wednesday that Tri-Cities has 367 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

It brings the cases reported this week, starting with the weekend, to an average of 237 per day.

Last week new daily confirmed cases averaged 230 per day.

The new case rate for Richland is 969 new cases per 100,000 people over two weeks, down from a case rate of 961 on some days in late August.

Franklin County’s new case rate as of Wednesday was 1,071 cases per 100,000 over two weeks. It was the highest case rate reported since December.

The combined case rate for both counties was 969, in line with most days since the last week of August.

The local health district reported 114 people being treated for COVID-19 at the hospitals in Benton and Franklin counties as of Wednesday.

That’s down one from the record 115 on Tuesday, as hospitals say the high number of COVID-19 patients is straining their capacity as they care for other patients.

Most hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated, they say.

The 114 COVID-19 patients reported Wednesday accounted for 30% of all patients at the Richland, Kennewick, Pasco and Prosser hospitals.

COVID testing information

People getting tested at the new Richland site, open 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. five days a week, do not need to make an appointment, but they are recommended.

Separate lines form for people with symptoms and without symptoms and registration for each line is separate.

People with symptoms can register at bit.ly/RichlandTest1. Those without symptoms can register at bit.ly/RichlandTest2.

The same University of Washington laboratory is being used to analyze samples and provide a quick turn around of results for both the Pasco and Richland test sites, according to the Benton Franklin Health District.

At the Richland site, people will park and then walk up to be tested.

The Pasco testing site at 3110 W. Argent Road is drive-thru and is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays. It has been averaging more than 1,000 tests given a day recently.

Registration for the drive-thru site is not required but may be done for people with symptoms at bit.ly/PascoTest1. Those without symptoms may register at bit.ly/PascoTest2.