All Richland school open houses canceled by high COVID rates in Tri-Cities

Richland students on the first day of classes for the 2021-22 school year. Courtesy Richland School District

Richland schools canceled all open house events for parents because of high COVID-19 cases in the Tri-Cities.

The school district made the announcement just as Richland High School Bombers freshman football team practice was canceled Tuesday because several players tested positive for COVID. Practices were expected to resume Wednesday, with COVID testing planned.

And Pasco High’s girls junior varsity soccer game with Walla Walla also was called off Tuesday afternoon.

Richland’s decision to cancel open houses at all class levels was a precaution so the district can make sure it can continue full-time, in-person classes, said Ty Beaver, the district’s communications director.

The school district is responding to the high number of COVID cases spurred by the delta variant. The rate of new cases among students has risen along with the general community.

The Richland School Board also has moved its public meetings back online.

The school district restarted weekly postings to its COVID dashboard late last week, starting with 10 student and employee cases.

Those included staff at Jason Lee, Chief Joseph, Badger Mountain and Tapteal elementary schools. They also reported students from Badger Mountain, Lewis and Clark, River’s Edge High School and Enterprise Middle School had tested positive.

However, no classrooms needed to be closed as a result of the infections, the district said.

Kennewick and Pasco have reported more than 100 people in each district being out of class because of COVID-19.

In all, Kennewick schools reported 367 students out because of COVID-19 symptoms, positive tests or because they came in close contact with a patient.

In Kennewick, Southridge High School, Chinook Middle School and Fuerza Elementary led in the number of positive cases with 11 each.

In Pasco, Chiawana High School and Ray Reynolds and Stevens middle schools had the most cases with 10 each.

Kennewick is following guidance from the Benton Franklin Health District on any closures, said Robyn Chastain, the district’s executive director of communications and public relations.

Open houses

Tuesday, Richland parents received the news about the change in open house events through an email announcement.

“Schools will communicate with families in the future if they are able to reschedule the events,” the announcement said.

“District and school leaders appreciate the flexibility and patience of staff, students and families as the district works to adapt to the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic,” it said.

Pasco held its elementary school open houses two weeks ago before classes began. Middle school open houses are planned later this month, and Pasco high school open houses are tentatively planned in October.

The information about the Richland High freshman football games was posted on the Richland Bomber Football Facebook page after students on the team tested positive for COVID.

The district is following the requirements set out by health leaders to make sure the players can be as safe as possible, Beaver said.

Neither varsity or junior varsity football games or practice was affected.