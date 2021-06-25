More Tri-Cities COVID deaths reported in June than in May. New weekly cases also up

Three more Tri-Cities area residents have died of complications of COVID-19, with the latest victims all men in their 60s and 70s.

They bring the total deaths reported so far this month to 12, surpassing the nine deaths reported in May.

There were 12 deaths in April and 18 in March. The local health district announces recent deaths once a week, on Fridays.

The three most recent deaths announced were a Franklin County man in his 60s and Benton County men in their 60s and 70s.

Since the start of the pandemic, 339 Tri-Citians have died, including 226 Benton County residents and 113 Franklin County residents.

Deaths include 136 people who were 80 or older; 93 in their 70s; 68 in their 60s; 27 in their 50s; 11 in their 40s; one each in their 30s and 20s; and two people younger than 20.

Local public health officials verify that the deaths are due to COVID complications by checking for a positive test result and that a coronavirus infection was named as a primary cause of death on the death certificate.

In all of Washington state 5,898 deaths due to the coronavirus have been reported since the start of the pandemic through Thursday.

Of the people who have died, just 40 were known to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and at least 24 of them lived in long-term care facilities for the elderly.

Tri-Cities COVID cases

The number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the past week jumped to an average of 31 per day, up from an average of 23 new cases the previous week.

Public health officials have feared a spike in cases following gatherings on Memorial Day and graduation and end-of-school celebrations.

On Friday the Benton Franklin Health District reported 40 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, up from 36 on Thursday, 35 on Wednesday and 32 on Tuesday. Cases reported over the past weekend averaged 25 per day.

Total COVID-19 cases confirmed with positive test results since the start of the pandemic now total 29,570 in the Tri-Cities area, including 17,096 in Benton County and 12,474 in Franklin County. Statewide 440,491 illnesses caused by the coronavirus have been confirmed.

The number of people hospitalized locally for treatment of COVID-19 dropped to 20, as reported Friday, the same as on Monday. Midweek as many as 25 people were hospitalized.

About 95% of people hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms are not vaccinated, said Heather Hill, infectious disease supervisor for the Benton Franklin Health District, speaking on the Kadlec on Call podcast Wednesday.

“We know that these vaccines work very well and are very safe,” she said.

The 20 people hospitalized at the end of the week for COVID-19 treatment accounted for 5% of the 398 patients in the Richland, Kennewick, Pasco and Prosser hospitals.

The Benton Franklin Health District reported eight new outbreaks of COVID-19 in its weekly report.

Two were in schools as the regular school year ended and summer school started. There were also four in businesses and two in health care settings.

The district also was investigating two more possible outbreaks in businesses and two in long term care facilities for the elderly.

COVID vaccination rates

COVID vaccination rates in the Tri-Cities area continue to lag the rest of the state, which has the ninth highest vaccination rate in the nation.

The Washington state Department of Health reports that 55% of all state residents have had at least one dose of the vaccine and 49% are fully vaccinated, using data that is not complete for some federal programs, including vaccinations of state residents by the Veterans Administration.

That increases to 68% for people ages 16 and older, with known federal program statistics included.

Gov. Jay Inslee plans to reopen Washington state, with some limited exceptions June 30, but has said the state can reopen earlier if 70% of state residents age 16 or older have had a least one dose of the vaccine.

The Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines require two doses several weeks apart to be fully effective.

In Benton County, 41% of all people have had at least one dose of the vaccine with almost 37% of people fully vaccinated.

Just over 52% of people 16 or older have had at least one dose of the vaccine.

In Franklin County, 33% of all people have had at least one dose of the vaccine with 29% of people fully vaccinated.

Just over 45% of people 16 or older have had at least one dose of the vaccine.

Hill said that 30% of people in the two counties who are age 65 or older are not yet fully vaccinated, despite a large number of older residents who came out early in the year to be vaccinated. Older people are at higher risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19.

In addition, there are still families remaining at home because they have children with underlying health conditions who are at high risk of severe illness from the coronavirus. They are concerned about potential exposures to their children given the low rate of vaccination in the area, Hill said.

The vaccine is not yet approved for children under 12.