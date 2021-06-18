Tri-Cities teen gets COVID vaccine and wins 1 year of college tuition

Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 has won a Kennewick High student a year’s college tuition.

Marcy Cobain, who just finished her junior year, has been notified by Washington state that her name was drawn to receive a year of tuition college credits through the Guaranteed Education Tuition, or GET, program, said her father.

She is the daughter of Anthony and Kerrie Cockbain.

The state is drawing 30 names of 12 to 17 year olds in the state of Washington who were vaccinated against COVID-19 for the college tuition prize.

Marcy, 17, is interested in studying animation and is still looking at colleges, her father said.

Other prizes being given as incentives to encourage Washington residents to be vaccinated include $250,000 awarded each Tuesday in June and $1 million on July 13.

Sports tickets, gift cards, airline tickets, game systems and smart speakers also are being given away.