Pop-up COVID vaccine clinics open. New Tri-Cities locations and hours

COVID-19 vaccine clinics are popping up around the Tri-Cities this week to serve diverse groups of people now that the Benton County Fairgrounds drive-thru clinic has closed.

Public health officials believe the best way to reach people who have not gotten the COVID-19 vaccine yet is to make getting the vaccine as convenient as possible.

Here are this week’s pop-up clinics, with free COVID-19 vaccine, as organized by the Benton Franklin Health District:

▪ East Lake Tri-Cities, a church that meets in the Richland Uptown Theatre to serve people who may not be looking for a traditional church experience, will have a clinic 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 2. It is at 1300 Jadwin Ave.

▪ Super Mex El Pueblo Market, at 720 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, will have a clinic fro 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 3. Vaccine rates for Hispanic people have lagged non-Hispanic people in the Tri-Cities area.

▪ The Islamic Center of Tri-Cities, a mosque, will have a clinic 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5. It is at 2900 Bombing Range Road in West Richland.

▪ The free COVID-19 testing site at Columbia Basin College will continue to give the vaccine 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Sunday. Testing is available every day. The site is at 311 W. Argent Road, Pasco.

No appointments are required at the pop-up clinics and no proof of residency or immigration status is required.

Vaccines are available to ages 12 and older, with all vaccine brands offered.

Spanish speaking staff and volunteers will be available and anyone is welcome at any of the pop-up clinics, according to the health district.