Is the vaccine worth a shot in Tri-Cities? WA state liquor board OKs ‘free’ drinks

Vaccinated folks in Washington can now get a round on the house along with free doughnuts and other incentives for getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Washington Liquor and Cannabis Board gave businesses with liquor licenses the option to offer an alcoholic beverage to customers with proof of vaccination for COVID-19. The temporary allowance ends June 15.

Sage Brewing Co. in Pasco is doing double duty by holding a pop-up vaccination clinic May 21, as well as buying a drink for those who get vaccinated that day or can show proof that they already have received the shots.

The clinic will be run by Tri-Cities Community Health mobile clinic offering the Moderna vaccine from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at 8425 Chapel Hill Blvd. to those who are 18 and older.

“We just want to encourage to get their vaccine but also reward those who are doing their part,” owner Tyson Crudup told the Tri-City Herald.

Crudup has previously been vocal about encouraging people to mask up and follow guidelines to get the businesses back on track and wants to continue.

“Not knowing what we are up against a year ago, it is refreshing to have more information,” he said. “We are excited to do our part and help things move along.”

Washington is following suit of other states that have allowed incentives such as in Connecticut and Illinois, where a house bill is currently being considered in its state legislature to allow alcoholic drinks in exchange for proof of vaccination.

Eating and drinking establishments that participate are limited to offering a single drink per customer. However, the board said that the businesses can neither call the drink “free” nor “complimentary” when promoting the offer — but instead that the drink will be “purchased for the customer.”

Other business that are offering incentives:

▪ Steve Lee, owner of Green 2 Go Dispensary in Kennewick and a city councilman, is doing a weekly drawing that will give employees a $500 or $1,000 bonus depending on if the person is partially or fully vaccinated.

▪ Krispy Kreme Doughnuts in March starting giving a free original glazed doughnut to anyone who shows their vaccination card. Customers can get a free doughnut each day.

Krispy Kreme doughnuts give customers who show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine a free glazed doughnut. The promotion that began in March offers a free doughnut daily. Associated Press

▪ Target is giving $5 coupons to patients to spend at the store when they receive a COVID-19 vaccine at their in-store CVS pharmacies. Go to CVS.com to check availability of the vaccine and schedule a vaccine appointment.

▪ Albertsons and Safeway pharmacies offer a 10% coupon to be used at the store when patients receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome or appointments may be made at vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov. Some of the pharmacies have the Pfizer vaccine that can be given to people as young as 12 years old but those under 18 will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

▪ The Department of Commerce is working with the Association of Washington Business to pay for gift cards to local businesses for people who are recently vaccinated.

