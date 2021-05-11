Getting free COVID vaccines in Tri-Cities with no appointment is easier than ever this week

If you’re stopping for some fresh produce at the Pasco Farmers Market on Saturday, you can get a free COVID-19 vaccine too.

Getting a free vaccine in the Tri-Cities this week will be easy and convenient, between pop-up clinics, walk-ins welcome at many pharmacies, and evening and weekend clinic hours.

Vaccinations will be offered 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Pasco Farmers Market on South Fourth Avenue, says the Benton Franklin Health District.

On Sunday, the vaccine will be given at no cost from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Columbia Basin College COVID-19 drive-thru testing site from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is at 3110 W. Argent Road in Pasco.

Both clinics will offer two-dose Moderna and single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but only to people 18 and older. No proof of residency or immigration status is required.

The Benton County Fairgrounds also is offering free COVID vaccines at its drive-thru clinic in Kennewick to people 16 and older. Those under 18 need a parent or guardian with them.

Final national and state approval is still needed to offer the Pfizer vaccine to those ages 12 to 15, but it could come later this week.

The Tri-Cities fairgrounds clinic is offering first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday; and 9 to noon Saturday.

It also has the Johnson & Johnson vaccine available limited hours. They are 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Although drop-ins are welcome for either brand of vaccine, supplies of Johnson & Johnson are limited. Making an appointment will help make sure there is a dose for you when you arrive.

The Benton Franklin Health District Facebook page has links posted to make appointments for each type of vaccine for each day.

In addition many health care providers and pharmacies now have the COVID vaccine. Many pharmacies are giving the COVID vaccine to walk-ins, just as they do the flu vaccine.

More information about places in the Tri-Cities area with different types of vaccine available is posted by the Washington State Department of Health at vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.