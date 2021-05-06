WA state to close Tri-Cities mass COVID vaccine site in a few weeks

The drive-thru COVID vaccine clinic at the Tri-Cities fairgrounds could be shutting down in a matter of weeks.

Closing it around the end of this month is being discussed, although it is not definite, said Ben Shearer with the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team.

Demand for vaccine at the east Kennewick site has dropped as the vaccine has become widely available elsewhere in the community.

The Washington state Department of Health plans to shut down all of its mass vaccination sites, including at the Benton County Fairgrounds, in late May to early June, according to the Benton Franklin Health District.

Getting a COVID-19 vaccine is quickly becoming similar to getting an annual influenza vaccine.

“People just have so many options now,” Shearer said.

The vaccine is widely available through pharmacies and many doctors offices now have them for their patients, Shearer said.

Many pharmacies in Safeway and Albertsons stores are now giving COVID vaccine to walk-ins, just as they do flu vaccine, the stores announced this week.

There also is a focus on bringing the vaccine to where people are.

At a pop-up vaccine clinic at Fiesta Foods in connection with the store’s Cinco de Mayo events on Wednesday, participants told Shearer that they got the vaccination because they were there and the vaccine was there.

“It’s down to people if it is right in front of them they will take the shot,” Shearer said.

There are still people who are hesitant to get the vaccine, but there are also people who have planned to get the vaccine but it just has not been convenient to get one yet, said Heather Hill, infectious disease supervisor for the Benton Franklin Health District, speaking on the Kadlec on Call podcast this week.

Where to get COVID vaccine

Work is being done “to make access to vaccine much, much more convenient,” Hill said.

Two more pop-up clinics are planned this week, with no appointments required, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday May 7 at Food Truck Friday in Volunteer Park in Pasco and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday May 8 at the Pasco Farmer’s Market on South Fourth Avenue.

Fewer people are traveling to the Tri-Cities fairgrounds to get a vaccine, even under a new policy of no appointments required and more convenient hours. The drive-thru clinic is open two evenings a week and Saturday mornings.

On its peak day — April 16, the first day that all Washington state residents age 16 and over were eligible for the vaccine — 2,164 shots were given.

The peak week of demand for the vaccine was the week of Feb 23-27, the week after snowstorms delayed shipments. That week 8,887 shots were given at the fairgrounds.

Demand dropped to 3,281 shots given over five days last week.

If you are looking for a vaccine, go to vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov. Enter a zip code and it lists places with open appointments within 50 miles.

The Benton County Fairgrounds are open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday this week and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday this week for Pfizer COVID vaccine.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only a single dose is available only limited hours at the fairgrounds and appointments for those are recommended.

Go to prepmod.doh.wa.gov and clicking on “Find a Clinic.” On the next page do not fill out the top part of the page, but scroll down and check each page to find appointments at the fairgrounds listed by date and vaccine type.